Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

