Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 662 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

GLD opened at $186.40 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.