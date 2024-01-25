Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 57,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 859,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,262. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

