Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $23.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,230.00. 3,594,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,285. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,060.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $936.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

