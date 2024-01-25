Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,099 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $73.84 on Thursday, reaching $650.74. 2,215,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.51.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

