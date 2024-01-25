Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $536.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

