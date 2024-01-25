Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.20% of RBC Bearings worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 93,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

