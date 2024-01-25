Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 416 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,189,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.30.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $215.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

