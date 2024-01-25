Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $395.44. 521,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,325. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.31 and its 200-day moving average is $400.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.