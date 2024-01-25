Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $25.49 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,609 shares of company stock valued at $291,298,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,000,610. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $396.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.70 and its 200-day moving average is $321.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

