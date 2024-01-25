Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,323 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 6,669,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.