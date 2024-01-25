Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 933,050 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 933,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,371,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 160,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 8,777,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

