Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 4,331 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $99.95. 1,979,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

