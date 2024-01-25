PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

