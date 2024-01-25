PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in PG&E by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PG&E by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 729,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 309,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

