Peter Derycz Sells 20,113 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $52,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,068,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Peter Derycz sold 61 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $164.70.

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Derycz sold 22 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $57.20.

On Friday, January 12th, Peter Derycz sold 636 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,653.60.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Peter Derycz sold 8,756 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $22,765.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Derycz sold 15,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $40,650.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Peter Derycz sold 476 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,237.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Peter Derycz sold 1,353 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $3,517.80.

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $995.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71.

Research Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.53. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

