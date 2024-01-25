Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the period.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
Read More
