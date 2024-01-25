Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 337,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 257,612 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $12.12.

PSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.82) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

