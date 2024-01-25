PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 4.3 %

PYPL traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,195,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.