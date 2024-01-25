Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 120,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,880. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

