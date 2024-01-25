Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.46 million, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.