Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 20.26 and last traded at 19.83. Approximately 23,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,646,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 457,501 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

