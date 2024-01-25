Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $513.23. 2,841,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.82. The firm has a market cap of $474.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

