Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 11,358 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

