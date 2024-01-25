Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,218 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $475,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,474,000 after buying an additional 67,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.48. The company had a trading volume of 495,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,650. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.97.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

