Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $393.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

