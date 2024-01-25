OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $275,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $439.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

