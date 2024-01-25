OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 13,290 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.95 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

