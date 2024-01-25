OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 1,021 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.19. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MHO

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.