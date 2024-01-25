Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 265.2 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

