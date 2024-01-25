Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 265.2 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What are fintech companies?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.