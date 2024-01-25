Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.57 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target suggests a potential upside of 292.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,283,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

