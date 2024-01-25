Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of OSK opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

