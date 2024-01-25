Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 547,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,947. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

