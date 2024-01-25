Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.93. 45,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 27,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.