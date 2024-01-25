ORG Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

