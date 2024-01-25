ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

