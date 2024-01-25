ORG Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,753.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,630.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,563.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,783.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

