ORG Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 412.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $328.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.25 and a 1-year high of $330.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.91.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

