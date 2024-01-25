ORG Partners LLC Has $39,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $34.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

