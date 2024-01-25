ORG Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 810.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 877,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 768,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 519,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0799 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

