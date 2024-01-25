ORG Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

