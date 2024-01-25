ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,347 ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.23% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 86,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 79,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 41.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

