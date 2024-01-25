ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,090 Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

