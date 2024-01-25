ORG Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

