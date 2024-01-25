Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

