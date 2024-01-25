OMG Network Price Reaches $0.63 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $88.46 million and $16.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001465 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

