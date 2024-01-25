OLD Republic International Corp Sells 56,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $51,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CAH traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. 2,101,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,282. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.