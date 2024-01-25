OLD Republic International Corp Sells 52,500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $80,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $10.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,230. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $303.31.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.