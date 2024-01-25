OLD Republic International Corp Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.27% of Evergy worth $31,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $322,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.08. 2,525,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,667. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

