OLD Republic International Corp Has $56.63 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $56,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 1,624,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

